Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential Aspirant, George Afriyie has challenged football administrators to be bold and fight for what belongs to them.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Monday, the former GFA Vice President revealed that, club owners are not happy with the leadership of Kurt Okraku.

According to him, club owners are afraid to speak because the FA will ensure their clubs will be demoted.

“It is about time we have a competitive league where clubs will play well and even when they are relegated, they will know that they competed well but they were not just lucky.

“It is about time owners of clubs speak because they are not happy because things are not done right.

“Look at how the betPWA money was shared among the clubs but Kurt Okraku has announced that there will be an increment of monies given to clubs.

“My question is, where will that money come from? Club owners are not happy about how things are done but they are afraid to speak. I speak to owners of clubs and it is not good down there. When they speak, your club will be demoted but I am saying that things must change,” he added.

