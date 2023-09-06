Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has alleged that the juvenile league is an avenue for corruption.

Kurt Okraku, who is the President of GFA two years ago launched the juvenile league and also served as the Chairman of the Juvenile League Committee.

Following its launch, the GFA indicated that, the 2020/21 Juvenile Football League will commence on the weekend of May 7/8/9 2021.

However, Mr Afriyie said coaches who are appointed to lead the juvenile teams are not paid which exposes them to corruption.

“Kurt Okraku appointed a U-15 management and technical team and after four years, what have they done? We were expecting that the team would feed the U-17 team which has not happened.

“You will hear that 300 to 400 players have been invited to report to U-15 and U-17 camp to begin preparation for a tournament meanwhile the coaches are not being paid.

“I can say that it is an avenue for corruption. The coaches are not being paid so what do you expect? This is something that must be a thing past,” he added.

