Ghana Black Queens head coach, Nora Häuptle has named 23 players for the 2024 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

This will be Ghana’s first shot in the qualifiers with coach Nora at the helm of affairs.

Winger Alice Kusi returns to the squad after an injury layoff while midfielder, Grace Acheampong also gets a call up a long absence.

Players invited are scheduled to begin official camping and training in Kigali ahead of the first-leg encounter.

The Black Queens will depart Ghana on September 17 and take on the “She Amavubi’s” side on Wednesday, September 20 at the Kigali Pelè stadium in Kigali.

Below is the full list of the invited 23 players: