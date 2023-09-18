The Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Agona West constituency, Sam Toys, has been accused of inflicting cutlass wounds on a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

The victim, who is a member of the NDC communication team, is reportedly in critical condition due to the chaos that erupted between NDC and NPP at the Agona West office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Central Region.

In a conversation with Adom News, NDC’s Deputy Organizer in the constituency, Samuel Ametepey, who supposedly witnessed the incident, expressed his disappointment.

He further blamed the EC for the chaos, adding that his party will not back down until the registration process concludes.

Meanwhile, Agona West NPP Communication Director, Isaac Somuah has denied the allegations being levelled against his Organiser.

“Toys did not hit the victim’s head with GoTa. Zion’s account is false, he was not present… It was a fight between the two people and they both crashed into a car’s bonnet. That is how come his head hit something and resulted in the wound,” he said.

“Toys also fell from the car onto the floor and they were separated,” Mr Somuah added.

He also dispelled claims that the NPP is being backed by police to hijack the registration process.

But the constituency’s NDC communication officer, Wahab Mukaila told pressmen that his party is ready to defend itself if the police will not protect them.