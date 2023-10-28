The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has called on the government to as a matter of urgency, put in place measures to prevent any outbreak in the affected flooded communities in the region.

As the waters recede, though at a snail’s pace, the party has expressed concerns that a myriad of obvious challenges emerge, ranging mainly from contaminated water sources to an increased risk of disease.

In a press release, the NDC highlighted some of the multifaceted repercussions of the flood, shedding a sharp light on the urgent need for rapid disaster response.

The release also touched on immediate as well as long-term health interventions to safeguard the well-being of these affected inhabitants of the hard-hit communities.

They have therefore called on Sanitation Minister, Fred Prempeh, to increase the supply of pipe-borne water to the affected areas, especially in South Dayi and North Dayi Districts.

Additionally, they are demanding the urgent repair of all spoiled boreholes and the construction of new mechanised boreholes in areas that are in dire need.

The Ministry of Health has also been urged to engage in a vigorous health campaign in the affected areas, come up with innovative ways of reducing the pressure on the Sogakope District Hospital, increase mobile clinics in accessible areas, and increase the supply of medical consumables.

