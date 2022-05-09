Popular video vixen, Shugatiti turned heads with her outfit at the 23 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held on May 7 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

The actress born Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso graced the event in a sheer dress showing her breasts.

But some social media users are unimpressed with her outfit, stating that she did not have bare her breast for the world to see.

Others who believe the criticisms are unfair urged the video vixen to wear what she loves and feels comfortable in.

Watch her dress in the video she shared on Instagram.