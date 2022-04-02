Controversial Instagram model, Shugatiti, has got fans and followers talking again with a new video.

In the video Shugatiti is seen in a black dress with long corn-roll hairstyle.

She is seen sitting with some elderly people believed to be her family members from the father’s side.

The caption indicated that Shugatiti had travelled to her hometown to bury her father on the weekend of April 2 and 3, 2020.

While talking with one of the women sitting in front of her, someone, perhaps the one taking the video, called Shugatiti’s name.

She turned her attention to the video and smiled briefly.

Shugatiti’s video has got many people leaving various comments.

Man Eyram, for instance, wondered why Shugatiti covered up to her father’s burial.