Controversial actress and musician, Yaa Jackson, has taken her fans by surprise with an unusual way of celebrating her birthday.

The actress, who celebrates her 21st year of being present on earth, performed her usual ritual of releasing photos to announce her new age.

This time around, the photos captured her fully clothed, with no sign of flesh from her private areas.

All four photos taken in two outfits saw her decent, the first in a very long time.

She rocked white and chestnut-coloured gowns and complimented her look with a fringe wig.

Her fans have applauded her for her modesty, as they send numerous well-wishes to her.

Entertainers, both in the music and film industry, have also flooded her comment section. Notable among them is Gloria Sarfo, Tracey Boakye and Shugatiti,