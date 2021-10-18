A dad has made a heartbreaking request to mourners attending a funeral for his two children after they were killed at a sleepover.

Lacey Bennett, 11, and her 13-year-old brother John were discovered dead alongside their friend Connie Gent, 11, in Killamarsh, Derbys, last month.

The body of the children’s mum Terri Harris, 35, was also found – with her boyfriend Damien Bendall now due to stand trial for murder.

Lacey and John’s dad, Jason Bennett, has now issued a touching plea to mourners as he prepares to bury his “beautiful babies”.

He said: “Me and my babies always used to sing a certain song in our car and belt it out like nothing else matters.

“I’m trying to stay strong and while I’m carrying both my babies on my shoulders I’m determined to belt the song they love out loud as if we were in our car.

“Sing along if you like and give me hope and strength and celebrate my beautiful happy babies. My love to everyone.”

Below the post, Jason added a video for the song Never Enough from the film The Greatest Showman, saying: “Practice if you like… all my love to you all.”

Tributes have flooded in for Terri, Lacey, John and Connie, who had been at the home for a sleepover.

Jason previously wept as he laid flowers for his children close to the home where they were found dead.

He addressed a floral tribute to his “TikTok queen” Lacey, saying he was “lost without you”.

A note read: “Look after your big brother and don’t wind him up.”

‘BEAUTIFUL BABIES’

Jason also left a handwritten note at the house for John, reading: “My beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me.”

He had previously posted a devastating tribute on Facebook alongside touching images of Lacey and John.

Jason said: “Absolutely broken my heart into a million pieces.

“I didn’t protect my beautiful babies enough from the monsters and now they have been suddenly taken away from me.

“I’m writing this as I’m lost and broken on a four-hour drive back home having just received heartbreaking news that my beautiful boy John and beautiful daughter Lacey have been taken away from me. Their mum Terri also lost her life and Lacey’s best friend was also taken away from the world.

“Life will never be the same. I love you both more than anything. Please look after each other.

“Gone too soon with so much to live for. I wish I could hold you and kiss you and tell you how much i love you. Thank you for making my world. All my love dad. Xxx”.

‘I LOVE YOU’

Connie’s dad Charlie Gent paid tribute to his daughter, asking: “My Baby Girl why?”

He also urged parents to spend as much time with their kids “as possible” and said his “world” had been “taken away”.

Charlie added: “My little girl has gone I can’t even put into words or even how 2 feel or react rite now shouldn’t even be writing this.

“Now have 2 live with the fact I was helpless 2 protect her as u always promised n she’s gone.

“Fly safe baby girl I love you with all my heart n always will. Gonna miss u like crazy”.

Bendall has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on November 26.

A provisional trial date has been set for March 1, next year.