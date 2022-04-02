The lifeless body of a police officer with the Eastern Regional SWAT of the Police Service has been found at his residence at Agyeiwaa Lodge in Koforidua.

Sergeant Emmanuel Asiedu’s death was confirmed by Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh.

Interacting with Accra-based Starr News, the DSP noted that his outfit received word on March 31, about the 44-year-old officer’s unresponsiveness.

According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, a team was dispatched to the officer’s abode and upon entry, found Emmanuel Asiedu “lying on his bed unresponsive in a supine position.”

The Seargent, said to be in a blue-black vertically strips jeans shorts had dry foam on his mouth and what is suspected to be vomit all over his face.

According to reports, this is the third time an officer has been found dead in the same residence.

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Eastern Regional Hospital pending autopsy to identify the cause of his death.

