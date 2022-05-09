#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has narrated the circumstances leading to the death of Ebenezer Dosu, while in custody at the Ashaiman Police station.

He claimed the deceased was arrested and detained by a police officer who allegedly wanted to extort money from him.

While in police custody, Oliver said the deceased was denied food.

“Ebenezer complained of hunger and stomach ache throughout the night and was ignored. He died the next morning” he narrated in a post on Facebook.

Oliver also claimed the arresting officer and the Counter NCO who was on duty have been recommended for interdiction.

