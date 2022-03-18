The treatment being meted out to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, has alarmed university officials.

The University says information available to it indicates that the #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener is not being taken through due process.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is facing Treason Felony charges after a social media post threatening a coup.

After more than a month behind bars, he was granted a ¢2 million bail on Wednesday, March 16.

However, #FixTheCountry Movement accused the police of deliberately delaying processing the bail granted by the Tema High Court to Mr Barker-Vormawor as he was not released the same day.

Prior to his release on Thursday, Cambridge University’s statement called for a fair hearing for the #FixTheCountry convener.

“The University is closely monitoring developments. We welcome the news that Oliver was granted bail by a court on 16 March but we note with concern that, according to the latest information we have received, Oliver has not yet been released on bail,” part of the statement read.

The University added, “The Vice-Chancellor has written to Ghanaian authorities to express his concern for Oliver’s welfare, requesting that the rule of law be applied and that Oliver be granted access to a fair trial.”

Students and staff at the University of Cambridge remain deeply concerned about the wellbeing of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge, who was arrested on 11 February at Kotoka International Airport, in Ghana, and subsequently charged with treason felony.

Oliver’s legal team in Ghana have warned that there have been breaches of due process in his treatment. This has been confirmed by other independent sources.

