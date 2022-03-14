Four Police Officers and a civilian indicted in the recent bullion van robberies have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



They are General Constables Yaro Afisu Ibrahim, Albert Ofosu, aka Cypher, Richard Boadu, aka Osor and Rabiu Jambedu and one Razak Alhassan aka Zak, a civilian.



The accused persons have been charged with an attempt to commit crime and abetment of crime namely robbery.



The Court did not take their pleas and remanded them into lawful custody to reappear on March 28, 2022.



Counsel for General Constable Albert Ofosu, aka Cypher, prayed for bail for him, but it was declined after prosecution had opposed to it, saying if the accused was granted bail, he might not appear to stand trial and that the Police were still conducting investigations into the case.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) Silvester Asare told the Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah that four of the accused persons were Police Officers and Alhassan, a scrap dealer.

Prosecution said in the year 2021, the Ghana Police Service Administration recorded series of street robberies as well as attacks on bullion vans.

It said the Service mounted surveillance on the suspected robbers undertaking these unlawful activities within the capital.



Prosecution said that on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report of an attack on an bullion van with Registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra, by some gunmen.



It said the Police commenced investigation into the alleged robbery which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah alias Pablo (deceased) who admitted the offence during interrogation.



Prosecution said further enquiries led to the arrest of Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame (also deceased) and the accused person herein.



It said the accused persons during interrogation, admitted to have taken part in the multiple Bullion Van robberies recorded in the Greater Accra Region, including the robbery in February 2021 at Kingsway opposite the Freemason Society, Baastona-Spintex in March 2021, Jamestown Adedemkpo incident in June 2021 which led to the untimely death of Police Constable Emmanuel Osei.



Prosecution said during investigation, the late Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame and Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah mentioned two Nigerians, including Omor Naija as accomplices currently on the run and that some of the weapons used in the robberies were with their Nigerian accomplices around Ashiaman.



It said on March 6, 2022, the late Lance Corporal Stephen Nyame and Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah led the Police to a suburb of Ashiaman to apprehend the said two Nigerians.



Prosecution said the Ashaiman operation or raid resulted in a shootout, leading to the death of Lance Corporal Nyame and Constable Gyimah.



It said investigation continues.



