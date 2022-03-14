Lagos State Government, Nigeria has begun publication of details of sex offenders in the state.

The Executive Secretary of Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this in the agency’s office.

She said the publication was in furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s zero tolerance to all forms of domestic and sexual violence.

According to her, the detail includes the name and pictures of the sex offender, the nature of the offence as well as duration of the sentence handed down by the court.

Mrs Vivour- Adeniyi also noted that the publication was in line with provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly Section 42, which provides that the agency, periodically publishes details of sex convicts in the state.

She also said letters of advice have been issued to local councils and traditional rulers of the communities where the convicts previously resided.

She said: “This measure is one amongst many deployed by the state government to end the culture of impunity and also serve as a deterrence to other sex offenders.

“As further provided in the law, the details of sex convicts are to be published periodically on the State Government’s website, www.lagosstate.gov.ng, the website of the Ministry of Justice https://lagosstatemoj.org and the agency’s website; www.dsvrtlagos.org.”

The executive security reiterated government’s resolute stance in preventing incidents of sexual and domestic abuse, whilst ensuring justice for all survivors.

She added that to report any case of domestic and sexual violence, Lagos residents are to call the toll-free number, 08000333333.