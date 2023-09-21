Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh is a sterling example of political resilience; consistently, he has proved to be an unsung hero in the politics of the NPP.

The former Member of Parliament for Mampong in the Ashanti Region defied the odds again last month when he emerged as one of the finalists for the Nov 4, 2023 primary to elect a new flag bearer for the NPP.

Intriguing Politics

The politics of the NPP in contemporary times can be quite intriguing,, with roots traced to the 2007 Presidential Primary when reports of President Kufuor’s tacit support for Alan Kyerematen were rife.

Despite those reports, many in the grassroots fancied Nana Addo primarily because of his longevity and his popularity. For many, he was a natural favourite having served the party well through the years.

When Alan failed to get the nod ahead of Nana Addo in 2007, very few doubted that he would emerge as the favourite after the tenure of Nana Addo.

But it was not going to be a simple baton change as it became obvious that Alan Kyeremnaten was not a favourite of President Akufo Addo.

Kufuor Connection

While some people in the party downplay these sharp political orientations; there are obviously two identifiable groups in the NPP today; those who still relish the Kufuor era and all that he represented as the political gentle giant of NPP politics; an era of economic prosperity, political dynamism and unity within the ranks of the NPP.

Indeed, Kennedy Agyapong, an avowed critic of John Kufuor in the past and until recently a darling boy of Nana Addo, seemed to be acting politically correct when he tried to draw the support of Kufuor loyalists at his Showdown Walk held last week in Accra.

He extolled the economic successes of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and denounced the economic shambles of the Nana Addo Administration under the Economic Management Team headed by an individual who had been touted as an economic wiz kid, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Yet, Kennedy Agyapong is not the preferred candidate for many who relish the politics of John Kufuor; Dr. Bawumia has also established himself as a Nana Addo protégé allegedly riding on the wave of massive support from the Jubilee House.

Many party loyalists believed that Alan was the obvious candidate for many pro-Kufuor supporters of the party although party insiders maintain that his alienation of many Kufuor loyalists following the Election of 2016 rattled his base and ultimately isolated him from many pro-Kufuor members of the party.

The past seven years have been a torrid time for many people who were tagged pro-Kufuor. A few were given fringe positions by the Nana Addo administration in the first term but replaced after the first term of the Nana Addo government sending them into political hibernation, a move many believed was intended to weaken former President Kufuor’s influence in the party.

Alan’s political demise

The obvious demise of Alan Kyerematen in the politics of the NPP places the stakes high on Ing. Francis Addai Nimoh as the torchbearer of the aspirations of those believed to be Kufuor loyalists. Coincidentally, he is cast in the mould of John Kufuor; genial, gentle, unifier, hardworking and efficient.

Ing. Hon Addai-Nimoh is also a principled politician who stood his ground on the principle of integrity and refused to indulge in any illegality and show of tokenism from the Nana Addo administration when he was reportedly offered the position as Road Fund Administrator, a position that had no legal basis and was clearly going to be an expression of illegality by the Nana Addo Administration. He remained untainted and this singular show of integrity is worth noting and celebrating.

Leadership Credentials

His leadership credentials ring deep from his secondary school days as he occupied positions such as Assistant School Prefect of Kumasi High School, and SRC President of KNUST.

He also served as President of the Scripture Union at both Navrongo Secondary School and Kumasi High where he had his O’Level and A’Level Education respectively.

Professionally, he has excelled playing important roles as a Civil Engineer in a number of firms. The two-time MP for Mampong Constituency (2008 – 2016) in the Ashanti Region prior to entering Parliament worked at the Ministry of Roads and Highways as a Senior Engineer, and monitored and evaluated many government road projects.

He later established Franstan Limited, and his pedigree as an engineer and businessman places him in a good position to address the country’s infrastructural and development challenges.

Unifier and Best Bet to Break Eight

Today, Ing. Francis Addai-Nimoh appears to be drawing support from people described as Kufuor loyalists; many of whom feel downcast by the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen.

Some political analysts and grass root members of the party believe that Addai Nimoh, represents the best bet to lead and unite the party in its quest to break the eight in 2024.