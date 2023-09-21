New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has said it will be wrong for anyone to think the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference was the decider for a candidate.

According to him, there could be a run-off so NPP leadership and supporters should brace themselves for a surprise.

“There could be a runoff on November 4. Anything is possible, so nobody should think it is a done deal. There are a lot of things that can happen,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The former Member of Parliament for Mampong constituency said the August 26 election was just a process to select five suitable aspirants.

Mr. Addai-Nimoh indicated that, the presidential primary is the main exercise to select a leader out of the suitable aspirants.

Ahead of the primary, the former Mampong MP has urged the rank and file of the party to remain calm.

“Whenever I address supporters, I tell them to be calm because it is not a money contest.

It is a process to select a suitable candidate for the party so we need to be calm and let

cool heads prevail,” he urged.

