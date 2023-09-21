The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is up in arms with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over what they describe as harassment of traders.

Over the past few days, traders have expressed reservations about the use of taskforce to intercept goods and cargo from the various harbours.

Despite going through all due processes, GUTA accused GRA of harassing and intimidating members under the pretext of enforcing tax compliance.

Speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem, GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng questioned why the traders are being suppressed in their own country.

He questioned the silence of other relevant stakeholders while traders continued to suffer.

Dr Obeng said GRA cannot absorb themselves from the conduct of the taskforce they [GRA] have instituted.

“Why should we be suppressed? Why can’t we have the freedom to work? GRA cannot say they are not aware of the taskforce because they are. We are in a liberalised economy, not a police state, and should trade in freedom. Liberty is very important,” he stated.

The GUTA President warned that members will resist this harassment through fair or foul means if they continue.

He has therefore as a matter of urgency called on the government to intervene and ensure the systems work

.

“GRA is creating the impression that traders don’t like paying taxes but that is not true. We just want peace and freedom to work without fear and panic so the government should tread cautiously because such things can result in an action,” he warned.

