The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has appealed for support to complete a multi-purpose laboratory complex on its main campus in Sokode in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lydia Aziato who extended the appeal said it has become imperative for the labs to be used in training the students, hence the urgent need for its completion.

She was speaking at a white coat ceremony of the Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy to mark the transition of students from the study of pre-clinical to clinical health sciences.

“Our Laboratory Complex just behind this auditorium is the largest in the country, maybe in the sub-region. Unfortunately, it didn’t come finished. We are looking for companies and individuals who can set up one lab for us, furnish it, and name it after yourself or your organization. We need support to complete our Lab Complex”, she stressed.

The three-story Laboratory Complex is designed to accommodate 12 facilities that would have the capacity to undertake health and allied science experiments, and research.

The Complex will also have an IT laboratory, basement, offices for staff, a cafeteria, a library, and a museum for educational purposes.

Prof. Aziato also advocated for the completion of the UHAS access and inner campus roads, which is progressing at a slow pace.

She also underscored the need for scholarships to sponsor needy students during their studies and entreated the public to endeavor to support the University’s financial aid scheme, designed to support students.

The Guest Speaker, President of the Accra College of Medicine, Prof. Afua Hesse advised the students to uphold the ethos of their profession.

She implored them to ensure integrity in their field of work and endeavor to build a remarkable brand for themselves while avoiding procrastination.

“You must stay focused and determined. Integrity is the key to this great profession”, she said.

Prof. Hesse called on the students to eschew corruption as it undermines their blessings and paints a bad image of them.

“Thank God none of you is going to take any money you can not provide receipts for. Thank God you will not divert patients to your private clinic or pharmacy from a public facility.

“In my experience, if you go chasing money, it runs away from you. But if you seek excellence in everything you do, you are reading, you are innovating, you are applying the appropriate technology, even in this resource-poor environment, money will come chasing you so much”, she said.

139 students from the Schools of Medicine and Pharmacy participated in the white coat ceremony.