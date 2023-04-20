The last four teams of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League were confirmed on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, Real Madrid recorded a 2-0 win against Chelsea in the return game in the quarterfinals at Stamford Bridge to go through with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline after recording a 2-0 win in the first leg in Spain.

AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw game against Napoli in the return game in Naples to go through on a 2-1 goal aggregate after recording a 1-0 hard-fought win in the first leg.

On Wednesday, Manchester City booked their place in the semifinal with a 4-1 goal aggregate after a 1-1 drawn game in the return leg at the Allianz Arena having recorded a 3-0 win in the first leg at Etihad Stadium.

At San Siro, despite drawing 3-3 with Benfica, Inter Milan have qualified for the semifinals with a 5-3 aggregate.

Inter recorded a 2-0 win in Portugal in the first leg.

In the last four, Real Madrid will host Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu.

AC Milan will host Inter Milan at the San Siro.

A Milan derby in the Champions League semi-finals 🇮🇹#UCL pic.twitter.com/BYTG1YbsEK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 19, 2023

The first leg of the semifinal games will kick off on May 9 and 10 with the return games scheduled on May 16 and 17.

The final has been scheduled to kick off at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium Istanbul in Turkey on June 10, 2023.