The vice presidential position of political landscape of this country has seen a tremendous revolution in the last 16 years with the selection of His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The narrative and the discussion of who becomes the running mate of a political party without a shred of doubt now demands “proper” scrutiny and a kind of standardisation due to the redefinition of the position of a Vice Presidential position under the Dr. Bawumia Vice Presidency.

As the New Patriotic Party gear up for the 2024 election, the selection of a running mate to His Excellency Dr Bawumia has generated heated debates and conversation across the media spectrum. Gone are the days, such mentions did not really garner such attention.

The role played by Dr.Bawumia and the vacuum that will be created needs an equally competent, decisive, action driven, technologically inclined person in Dr. Bryan Acheampong to partner him to achieve the greatest political feat in the Fourth Republic, thus breaking the 8.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong has shown his competencies in every sector he finds himself.

A seasoned Entrepreneur, IT systems expert, a philanthropist and a humble and selfless personality who cuts across the political divide.

His recent appointment at the Agric Ministry is a testament to his abilities and what he brings to the table.

As we await the Big announcement, it is my hope that H.E. Dr. Bawumia will leverage on the skills and abilities of Dr.Bryan Acheampong to partner him for Victory 2024.

Daniel Obeng Acquah (Ubuntu) is the First Vice Chairman of Abuakwa North constituency of the New Patriotic Party.

Long Live Ghana

Long Live The NPP

Daniel Obeng Acquah

UBUNTU