Ibrahim Tanko has confirmed Ernest Nuamah will join the Black Meteors camp for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which gets underway this weekend.

The 19-year-old is yet to team up with his teammates who arrived in Rabat on Wednesday ahead of the start of the competition.

The FC Nordsjaelland forward featured for the Black Stars against Madagascar with Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer.

However, Kamaldeen and Ransford-Yeboah have withdrawn from the squad with the head coach confirming that Nuamah will join the rest of the squad.

“For now I understand Ernest Nuamah is going to join us. The rest will not be able to join so we only have to concentrate on those who are here,” Tanko told the GFA media.

“We already know Ernest and we’ve played with him during the qualifiers so know he is coming to add some quality to the team. The others were not with us during the qualifiers but we felt they had qualities that could help the team since they are not here we will concentrate on those we played the qualifiers with.

“We are 100 per cent sure that the quality is enough. Let’s hope that we will have all players fit for the tournament.”

The Black Meteors are pitched against Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A and will face Congo in their opening game on Sunday, June 25.

