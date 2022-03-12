A Magistrate Court at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region has sentenced two male students and a jobless young man to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.

In default, they would serve six months imprisonment for criminal conduct and unlawfully assaulting three male students of Wamanafo Senior High School over a girl.

The accused are Stephen Peprah and Felix Ankamah, both students aged 21 and 17 respectively and Eric Akoligo 21 years. They pleaded guilty to the two charges preferred against them.

The Court considered their ages and, therefore, exercised a prerogative of mercy to give them non-custodial instead of custodial sentence after finding them remorseful.

Three others who were charged for the same offence Kwabena Twene, Abele and Agogo are at large.

Prosecuting, Inspector John F. Denilson said on Saturday, February 12, this year at about 2130 hours, Peprah, the first accused, went to the campus of Wamanafo Senior High/Technical School to give food to his girlfriend by the name Emmanuella.

Inspector Denilson stated that some of the male students on seeing Peprah came out of their dormitory and assaulted him.

The Prosecutor said Peprah again returned to the school three days later on Tuesday, February 15 at 2300 hours, accompanied by his friends, including Ankamah and Akoligo. They had armed themselves with sticks, stones, catapult and cutlasses.

He continued that some students who were learning, including Godfred Obeng, Bernard Yeboah and Gerson Adinkra, were assaulted by the accused persons and sustained various degrees of injuries.

Inspector Denilson indicated that the School’s Headmaster later made a complaint to the Police and medical forms were issued to the victims to seek medical treatment.

Consequently, on Wednesday, February 16 the accused persons were arrested and admitted the offence during interrogation, he added.

The Court ordered the Prosecutor to ensure that the parents of the accused persons would pay the medical bills of the victims.