There will be vehicular traffic on some major roads in Accra as security services and other groups embark on a peace march.

The exercise dubbed ‘TAFIA LAFIYA’ (Peace March) will take place today, Thursday, November 26, 2020.

The march will welcome personnel from the Police Service, the Armed Forces, Prisons Service, National Fire Service and the Immigration Service.

Others include Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the National Intelligence Bureau, the National Ambulance Service and the National Commission for Civic Education.

The march is to reassure the public of the services’ preparedness to provide the needed security for peaceful elections.

It is also to encourage public support for peace – rally round the Ghana flag and to show force to potential trouble makers.

Areas earmarked for the march include all the capital cities of all regions of Ghana. In the Greater Accra region, the parade will move on the following routes:

Route 1: Indece Square – Liberation Rd. – 37 – N1 – Weija – Kasoa – Oboom Road – Amasaman – Sowutuom – N1 – 37 Giffard Road.

ALSO READ:

Route 2: Indece Sq – Ako Adjei Int – Circle – Tesano –Achimota – Pokuase – Nsawam – Amasaman – Aburi – Frafraha – Madina – Legon.

Route 3: Indece Sq – Osu – La – Nungua – Lashibi – Sakumono – Comm19 – Spintex Road – Tetteh Quarshie –East Legon – Adjiriganor – Ashaley Botwe.

Route 4: Indece Sq – Accra Central – James Town – Agbogbloshie – Korle Bu – Saprobic – Dansoman – Kaneshie – Circle – Nima – Adabraka; and

Route 5: Tema areas: Michel Camp – Gbetsele – Afienya –Dahwenya – Tsopoli – Ningo – Prampram – Kpone – Tema – New Town – Ashaiman.

However, security personnel will be deployed to manage the traffic and diversions.

Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate as they can also wave their miniature Ghana National flag in support of the peace march.