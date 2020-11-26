Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, has urged the general public to disregard activities of some unscrupulous persons who are creating fake social media accounts in her name with the aim of defrauding unsuspecting people.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency, these people are engaging unsuspecting people who genuinely wish to express their condolence to the MP, then they proceed to solicit for donations for the funeral arrangements.

READ ALSO:

Taking to her official Facebook page with a screenshot of one of such activities, the MP warned persons involved in these criminal acts to desist from them as they will be prosecuted if caught.

Read full statement below: