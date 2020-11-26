With barely 11 days to the 2020 general election, former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has intensified the campaign for a win.

She has been active in parts of the country urging support for her husband’s return.

Some Queen mothers in Bono East

Mrs Mahama is also working on the grounds for parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Mahama, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, disclosed that the former’s absence from the NDC campaign was due to the trauma she suffered in 2016.

He indicated Mrs Mahama was taking a reserved role in the electioneering campaign to avoid becoming a topic for discussion.

Mrs Mahama interacting with the people

However, she resurfaced about two weeks ago with her first campaign trail in her hometown, the Bono East region.

Announcing this in a post on his Facebook, Mr Mahama wrote: “As part of a recent visit to her home (Bono East) region, former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama joined a number of NDC parliamentary candidates to campaign in their constituencies.”