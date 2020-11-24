Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late ex-president Jerry John Rawlings, has shared an emotional shot of herself and her late father.

In a Twitter post, the Member of Parliament, who recently lost her father, wrote: “As 2020 progressed, I kept wondering how many curveballs would be thrown at us. I just realised that 2020 is the curveball!”

As 2020 progressed, I kept wondering how many curveballs would be thrown at us. I just realised that 2020 is the curveball! — Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (@zanetorofficial) November 24, 2020

Shortly after her post, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also gave Ghanaians a glimpse of the kind of relationship she shared with her late father.