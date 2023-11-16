Two journalists in Togo have been sent to prison for defaming a Minister on social media.

Newspaper Editor, Loic Lawson and Freelance reporter, Anani Sossou had accused the Housing Minister, Kodjo Adedze of failing to disclose the full details of a burglary at his home.

They said the politician reported the crime to the police, but did not declare that more than $600,000 in cash was stolen.

He subsequently took legal action against them.

The media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders, has called for the pair’s immediate release.

