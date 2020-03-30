Two Indian nationals and some Ghanaian media houses have been slapped with GH₵10 million suit for defaming two Tema-based businessmen.

Apart from the two businessmen, Member of Parliament for Tema East, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, is also seeking damages from the same defendants for defamation of character.

Those slapped with the lawsuit are Francis Selvaraj Mahesh Balan, Ghanaweb, NewsGhana.com.com, Roger Agana and the New Crusading Guide.

The writ of summons, dated March 27, 2020, with suit number E7/21/2020, was issued to the defendants by James Enu Esq. of Enuson and Associates, lawyers for Hon Titus Glover and the Rajamani brothers.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages against the defendants in respect of defamatory statements they made against the plaintiffs which was published by or on the defendants’ media platforms between the 22nd and 24th of March 2020.

Brief Facts

Francis Selvaraj and Mahesh Balan are both former employees of Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, a company owned by James Gnanaraj Rajamani and Immanuel Paulraj Rajamani.

Francis was shot at close range somewhere in Tema where he made a report to the police with investigations being conducted.

But even before the police could make any substantial conclusions, the defendants and their assigns have made several publications, some of which are understood to mean that the plaintiffs were engaged in contract killing, attempted murder, threat of death, false imprisonment, among other claims.

These publications were made by the defendants even though the police have not concluded their investigations into the said matter, neither have charges been made against the plaintiffs in respect of the allegations.

Titus Glover

The publications also sought to portray the Tema East MP as a government official who was engaged in supporting and protecting criminals.

Find details of the suit below: