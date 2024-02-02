This is what happens to men who are not circumcised

The National Vice President of trained Wanzam operators in Ghana, Akua Afriyie Nkrumah has explained the risk factors of not being circumcised.

According to her, uncircumcised men are more susceptible to Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Mrs. Nkrumah was reacting to the Ghana Statistical Service’s 2022 Demographic Health Survey which revealed that, approximately 5 percent of Ghanaian men are not circumcised.

This equates to about 835,000 individuals in Ghana.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Friday, Mrs. Nkrumah said aside the STDs, they are prone to phimosis, penile cancer and urinary tract infections.

She cautioned uncircumcised men against having multiple partners.

“Uncircumcised men are more prone to infections and can potentially transmit them, along with other issues such as phimosis, penile cancer, urinary tract infections, and the increased risk of acquiring STDs and syphilis. It is also easily spread if he has multiple partners.

The decision not to undergo circumcision can sometimes have a psychological impact on men. Circumcision is possible in adulthood. I have performed circumcision on a 56-year-old man, and there was no observable difference so don’t be discouraged,” Mrs. Nkrumah said.

