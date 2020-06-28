These inspiring Ghanaian women attended Ola Girls Senior High School

Popularly known as OLA Girls, Our Lady of Apostles Girls Senior High School is an all-female second cycle institution located in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana. The school was established in 1954 under the name Queen of Apostles Secondary School by the Catholic Bishop of Keta, Anthony Konings from Holland. It was the first all-female school established in the Volta Region.

Its aim was to bring education to the doorstep of people of the Volta region who had to take their daughters as far as Cape Coast to get quality education.

It began with a student population of 35 in February 1954. The school now has 1,525 girls studying several courses including Science, Home Economics, Visual Arts, General Arts and Business.

The school has a beautiful relationship with the boys of Bishop Herman Senior High School who they consider as their sibling school. Past students of the school are known as ‘Precious Gems’ and school colours are white and blue

Ola Girls has continued to excel in the Ghanaian educational sector through the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, National Debate Championship, sports, etc and produced so many inspiring ladies in every field.

Here are 10 of these leading ladies:

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo

Prof Audrey Gadzekpo has more than 20 years of experience in teaching, research and advocacy on media, gender and governance, and more than 25 years practical experience as a journalist working variously as a reporter, editor, contributor, columnist, talk show host, socio-political commentator and magazine publisher/editor.

She is a senior lecturer at the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, Legon

Mrs Theresa Kufuor

Mrs Theresa Aba Kufuor is a former First Lady of Ghana. She is married to former President J.A. Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. She is also a retired nurse and midwife.

Agnes Dordzie

Justice Dordzie is an active Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court bench in 2018 by President Nana Akufo-Addo prior to which she served as an Appeals Court Judge and was appointed by the Commonwealth Secretariat on the secondment of the Judiciary of Ghana to serve as a High Court judge in The Gambia.

She attended OLA Girls Secondary School, Ho in 1969 and graduated in 1974

Bernice Adiku-Heloo

Bernice Adiku-Heloo is the Member of Parliament for Hohoe North and a former Deputy Minister Environment Science, Technology and Innovations under the Mahama Administration.

Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku is an actress, movie producer and writer. She is the author of the book ‘Silence Is Not Golden.’

Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt

Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt is the Director of Pharmaceutical Services and also the Chief Pharmacist of Ghana.

Mrs Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt is a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana, Leeds University, United Kingdom and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration’s School of Governance and Leadership.

Sophia Adzo Jiagge

Squadron Leader Sophia Adzo Jiagge has been with the Ghana Airforce since August 1997. She served in various capacities as an Administrative Officer in the Ghana Air Force, Ghana.

She has also served on several peacekeeping missions including Sudan, Cote D’Ivoire Democratic Republic of Congo. She holds a Master degree in Business Administration.

Felicia Edem Attipoe

Felicia Edem Attipoe is a Ghanaian female aircraft marshaller, the first Ghanaian woman to acquire this license.

She is also known to have produced Key Soap Concert Party, an old popular comedy sow.

She holds a diploma in Photography from Temple University, Japan Certificates in Aerodrome Safety and Marshalling and Radio Telephony from the Aviation School.

In 2019, she won the Most Inspiring Woman in Aviation Industry, at the maiden Ghana Most Inspiring Women’s awards.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh is a Ghanaian journalist, professional Master of Ceremony, public speaker and feminist.

She is also an editor at Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa.

She is a graduate of the University of Cape Coast and a former business reporter at Accra-based Citi FM.

Juliana Azumah-Mensah

Juliana Jocelyn Azumah-Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and nurse. She was a former Minister for Women and Children’s Affairs and Tourism under the erstwhile John Mills’ administration.

She is also the Member of Parliament for Ho East constituency.