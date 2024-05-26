Prior to the official opening of the 77th World Health Assembly, Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha Wafula met with World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During the meeting, they discussed collaboration between Kenya and WHO. CS Nakhumicha briefed the Director-General on Kenya’s milestones towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In particular, CS Nakhumicha reiterated Kenya’s commitment to re-engineering the health sector to prioritize promotive and preventive health.

She highlighted significant investments in strengthening primary healthcare, including the recruitment, training, and deployment of 100,000 community health promoters and the establishment of 200 primary care networks.

Additionally, she mentioned the enactment of 4 health acts to support universal health coverage efforts in Kenya.

