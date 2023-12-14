Sarina Wiegman, Emma Hayes and Pep Guardiola are among the nominees for the Best Fifa Coach Awards 2023.

England manager Wiegman claimed the women’s award last year after the Lionesses won Euro 2022.

Chelsea manager Hayes and Barcelona’s Jonatan Giraldez are also on the women’s shortlist.

Guardiola, who led Manchester City to the Treble, is alongside Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi and Napoli’s Luciano Spalletti on the men’s shortlist.

The winners will be announced on Monday, 15 January at a ceremony in London.

Wiegman was also named Uefa women’s coach of the year in August.

England’s Mary Earps has been shortlisted for the best women’s goalkeeper, with Manchester City’s Ederson up for the men’s prize.

Hayes, who will leave Chelsea to take over the United States at the end of the season, won the Women’s Super League (WSL) and Women’s FA Cup last season.

Guardiola led Manchester City to the Premier League, FA Cup and their first Champions League title in 2022-23.

The women’s award is for performances from 1 August 2022 to 20 August 2023, while the men’s award is for between 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.

Best Women’s Coach shortlist

Jonatan Giraldez (Barcelona)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

Best Men’s Coach shortlist

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan)

Luciano Spalletti (Napoli)