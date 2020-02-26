Founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, seemingly angered by President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), has asserted the president has no knowledge of the economic hardships being endured by Ghanaians.

The Ghanaian pastor and businessman, in a video posted on twitter, rubbished President Akufo-Addo’s claim that the country was in competent hands.

Prophet Kobi Badu in a moment of anger said the content of the SoNA be ‘read to the dogs.’

“If the paper was close to me I would tear it into pieces, people’s lives have gone down and you are saying Ghana is in competent hands, you don’t know what is going on. The things he said I don’t see anything in it, what are you saying what has happened?”

“Saying Ghana is in competent hands, which hands? You don’t know what you are saying erh, you can say it to the dogs not Badu Kobi,” he said.

“When Mahama was in power I spoke my mind, ask Abeiku Santana, when Nana Addo is in power I will talk to him because for him he is the worst president, Badu Kobi said it,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo on February 20, 2020 delivered the SoNA in which he said the country was in good health and in competent hands following his government’s success in fixing the broken economy inherited from the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Watch video below: