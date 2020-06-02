Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of Glorious Wave International Church says God took away the life of his son, Daniel Kenneth Kobi just to save him from evil plotters who rather wanted him dead.

According to him, there was a plot to kill him and the only way he could have survived was his son replacing his life with his.

In a video, sighted by Adomonline.com, the man of God could be heard saying:

How can I pray for Lumba to live and I can’t pray for my son? Its not difficult. The way to make things work in the spirit is not difficult. I don’t care if it goes on Facebook.

There was a plot from Ghana to kill me and God decided to make some choices between Emmanuel Badu Kobi and Daniel Kobi on who should live? [SIC].

But if Emmanuel Badu Kobi dies, there are so many assignments and people’s life will be stranded. Therefore, I will rather take his son from him.

So I will see Mama (my wife) in Korle Bu and I will look at her and I would say nothing. I kept it to myself; it wasn’t easy for me.

I saw the Coffin spiritually when I was home sometimes. And he [God] said the assignment he is doing for Ghana, blood must touch the ground. I have lots of things to say but some people will not understand me and some of you will misconstrue me, he told the congregation.

Watch the video above: