Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Badu Kobi, has issued a stern warning to people who are criticising Prophet Salifu Amoako after he predicted victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of December 7 election.

According to the Founder of Alive Chapel International, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already been decreed in the realms of the spirit as winner of the upcoming polls.

His statement attracted lots of criticisms with some of them tagging the man of God as fake with his prophecy not coming from God.

But, speaking at the final funeral rites of the fallen pastor ‘Apraku My Daughter’ over the weekend, Prophet Kobi said: “And to those who are insulting Bishop Salifu Amoako they should stop.”

He continued: “l was at Power FM … when I got there I met a man who was going to insult him on air. I told him never to do that. You don’t know who he is to insult him. We don’t do that with the man of God.”