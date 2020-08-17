Rapper Strongman, born Osei Vincent, and his girlfriend Nana Ama welcomed their first daughter in August last year.

Strongman has posted photos of the girl on his Instagram account as he penned a lovely message to mark little Simona’s new age.

Hi Pretty One, It’s a great Joy knowing you. It’s your first birthday today and I pray for God’s Blessings and Protection on your life. Happy Birthday, My BabyGirl 🎂🍾 @simonaoseistrong . Daddy loves You BOO💕, he wrote.

The cute photos captured little Simona in a black outfit and sneakers together with a red her scarf as she posed for the camera by her red car.

The charming photo has touched lot of hearts on the internet including colleague industry colleagues.

Watch the photos below: