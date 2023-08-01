The Member of Parliament (MP) for Savelugu Constituency in the Northern Region, Alhaji Jacob Iddris Wunbenkpan, has been acquitted on both counts he was charged with at the Tamale High Court.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP was facing two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On December 9, 2020, state prosecutors said they found an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in an office which is said to belong to the MP.

This was rejected by the NDC, stating emphatically that its offices, Savelugu’s not an exception, are open and the weapons might have been planted there deliberately.

After several months of absence, Alhaji Wunbenkpan was summoned following a bench warrant issued by Presiding Judge Justice Richard Kogyapwah.

On Monday, April 3 when he was heading to court, scores of NDC supporters followed their MP to solidarise with him.

This led to a clash between the supporters and the police at the Tamale High Court.

On Monday, July 31, Alhaji Wunbenkpan was acquitted.

The NDC MP beat incumbent MP Muhammed Abdul-Samed Gunu in the 2020 elections to reclaim the Savelugu seat for his party.

