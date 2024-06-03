Supreme Court postpones anti-LGBTQ+ bill case to July 29

The Supreme Court has postponed the case challenging the approval of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, to July 29, 2024.

Lawyers for the petitioner, Paul Boama-Sefa, have been given four weeks to file their written submissions.

The court is also awaiting a response from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who is the defendant in the lawsuit.

On Monday, the Judiciary Service authorized live media coverage for cases related to the anti-LGBT+ bill.

This follows an earlier decision by the Chief Justice to allow media houses to livestream the hearing of Richard Sky’s injunction application concerning the bill’s passage at the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Service has now extended this permission to all cases concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.