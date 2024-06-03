The government recorded a 29.71% oversubscription of the treasury bills auction a week after it failed to meet its target.
According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government got GH¢3.52 billion from the sale of the short-term instruments.
About GH¢2.715 billion, representing 77.02% came from the 91-day T-bill. The uptake was however GH¢2.710 billion.
For the 182-day bill, GH¢608.41 million were tendered. All the bids were accepted.
Similarly, GH¢201.49 million were received for the 364-day bill. Again, all the bids were accepted. Meanwhile, interest rates returned to their downward trajectory.
The yield on the 91-day bill declined marginally by 6.0 basis points to 25.03%.
That of the 182-day bill also went down to 26.91%, from 26.94% the previous week.
For the 364-day T-bill, the interest rate eased to 27.90% from the previous week’s 27.94%.
|SECURITIES
|BIDS TENDERED (GH¢)
|BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
|91-Day Bill
|2.715 billion
|2.710 billion
|182-Day Bill
|608.41 million
|608.41 million
|364-Day Bill
|201.49 million
|201.49 million
|Total
|3.525 billion
|3.520 billion
|Target
|2.718 billion
READ ALSO:
- Ghana Statistical Service releases first-ever export and import price indices
- Inflation to fall to 21% in May 2024, end year at…
- World Bank approves $250m to strengthen Ghana’s financial sector