The 2024 edition, known as Super Bowl LVIII (58), will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise (adjacent to Las Vegas), Nevada and will be the culmination of the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season.

The Kansas City Chiefs (who won last year’s Super Bowl) will be looking to be the first repeat champions since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. They had an 11-6 record in the AFC West Division, before defeating the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the post-season to earn a spot at the Super Bowl.

“Coach [Andy] Reid just challenging every single person in this building to up the ante just one more step and just keep taking it up a notch every week from here on out,” star tight end Travis Kelce said.

“That’s why we love the big guy. You never fall astray from that kind of mentality no matter how many losses you have, no matter how close the games are and you’re just not finishing them. Coach Reid does a great job of re-channeling that mindset every single week and presenting a challenge against the defense or the offense or just the team we’re going against in the near future.”

The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, went 12-5 in the NFC West Division, before overcoming the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions in the playoffs to advance into the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019.

“There’s been a lot of good things, but the ultimate goal, we always say it, there’s only one team happy at the end of the year,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“We’re real proud of a lot of things that we’ve accomplished here in the last five years or so. We still want to be that one team that’s happy. No matter what you accomplish, if you don’t win that Super Bowl, it’s always disappointing.”

Super Bowl LVIII in numbers

1 – This will be the first Super Bowl held in the state of Nevada.

2 – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (aged 24 years, 1 month and 15 days) will look to become the second youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl, behind Ben Roethlisberger (23 years, 11 months, 3 days) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

3 – The number of Super Bowl titles won by the Kansas City Chiefs (1969, 2019, 2022).

5 – The number of Super Bowl titles won by the San Francisco 49ers (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 & 1994).

65,000 – The seating capacity of the Allegiant Stadium.

15 – The jersey number of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

16 – The record number of post-season touchdowns for the passer-receiver combination of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (who is also famous for dating Taylor Swift).

45 – The biggest winning margin in Super Bowl history was by 45 points, when the San Francisco 49ers crushed the Denver Broncos 55-10 in 1989.

9000 – The average price in US Dollars for a ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl.

7 million – The reported price in US Dollars that CBS – the American national broadcaster which carries the rights to the Super Bowl – will charge per advertisement during the game.

200 million – The approximate number of television viewers in the United States alone for the last Super Bowl in 2023, according to an NFL survey in collaboration with Nielsen, a leading media measurement and analytics company.

Super Bowl broadcast highlights

All times CAT

Monday 12 February

01:00: Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers – LIVE on ESPN and ESPN 2