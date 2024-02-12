The Super Bowl championship game of the National Football League (NFL) of the United States captivated audiences worldwide on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

While the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious, one of the standout moments of the game was the unveiling of a groundbreaking ad teaser that put the spotlight straight on Ghana.

For the first time ever, the NFL shot its ad on Ghanaian soil, seamlessly blending cultural elements and local settings into the captivating footage.

Spanning 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the teaser carried a poignant message: “Your dream doesn’t have to be a dream anymore. It doesn’t matter where you’re going, as long as you’re born to play.”

The ad follows the journey of Kwesi, a young yet ardent NFL enthusiast whose spirit transcends geographical boundaries.

Despite being physically present in Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital, Kwesi’s heart and mind soar to greater heights as he envisions himself on a major stage, pursuing his passion for the game.

Throughout the teaser, Kwesi is depicted racing through market squares, leaping over fences, and maneuvering through narrow gates, all in pursuit of his dream of crossing the border line.

The ad features cameo appearances of three of the NFL’s top stars – Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson, and Cameron Jordan, adding star power to the already captivating scenes.

Airing the ad, the NFL noted that its 2024 Super Bowl commercial marks a significant milestone in their global initiative of reaching athletes everywhere and make their football dreams come true.

Watch ad below: