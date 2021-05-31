The mother of ex-Ghana international, Sulley Muntari, has reportedly passed on in the Ashanti Regional town of Konongo.



According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 30, 2021, after battling illness ‘for sometime’.



Hajia Kande, as she was affectionately called, will be buried on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Konongo where she resided.

She was also the mother of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley who now plays for Belarusian side Minsk.



On May 29, 2017, the brothers lost their father Alhaji Muniru.