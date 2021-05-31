Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has shown off her comfy lifestyle as she poses for the camera in her luxurious living room.

The on-air media personality captured herself on camera without her usual makeup as she flaunts her curves in an outfit that firmly held her figure.

She shared the clip of the grown moment in anticipation of her birthday which falls on June 19, 2021.

Captioning the video sighted on her Instagram page, she wrote: ”When is my birthday? Only wrong answers will be accepted.”

