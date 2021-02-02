Celebrated media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah’s twitter account has been taken over by suspected hackers.

The hackers changed her name to Support Team under the auspices of Official Twitter Support Contact Channel, which sent phishing messages via her account.

The hackers used her twitter account as a means to take over other accounts.

The perpetrators immediately unfollowed every account she had ties with and unblocked about 10,000 followers.

Fans drew the attention of Twitter’s verified account and her own was rectified after hours of intervention.

“They used a previously hacked verified account and got Nana Aba to give up her details,” one of her concerned followers said.