The Volta Regional Minister-Designate, Dr Archibald Letsa, has said some sweet words to the people in his region following his reappointment.

Dr Letsa has assured his people of an open-door policy after his vetting and approval by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to him, he shall continue to build bridges and not walls while pursuing the development of the Region.

He gave the assurance in a Facebook post while acknowledging President Nana Akufo-Addo for his renomination.

“I, therefore, wish to assure all, especially the good people of the Region and others who would wish to invest in the Region, of my preparedness and availability to work with them towards achieving this one goal of having a more developed Region, able to provide more jobs to her people in an environment of enhanced socio-economic infrastructure,” he said.

He added: “It is not lost on me that we need to work together as people of this Region in ensuring its development as envisaged by the President and all of us.”

His assurance comes on the back of a pro-New Patriotic Party group’s protest against his reappointment.

Read the full statement below:

