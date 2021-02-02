A Nigerian High Court judge has been left traumatised after DNA proved he is not the father of three children with his ex-wife.

The judge, Justice Anthony Okorodas, explained that he conducted a test on their last child in August 2020, after receiving a tip-off from an anonymous source that proved to be correct.

According to him, it has been over 11 years since his separation and divorce from his wife.

In a statement recounting the turn out of events, he said his ex-wife during a confrontation at a family meeting insisted he was the father.

However, she later came to confess she had an affair in the course of their marriage.

“This abomination has caused excruciating mental trauma to me, my present wife, Barrister (Mrs) Ebi Okorodas and all of the innocent children involved,” parts of his statement read.

Amid the trauma following the revelation, he has pledged to continue to take care of the children as he has done all these years.

Justice Anthony Okorodas



“Indeed, even after the release of the first DNA test result which proved that I was not the biological father of the last child, we have continued to pay for his education in a private boarding school.

“The two other children are university undergraduates. The first, a female, will be a graduate later this year, and the second will soon enter his 4th year of study,” he added.