New offshore projects in Ivory Coast, Angola and the Republic of the Congo (ROC) have created lucrative opportunities for European service providers, who offer the latest technologies in drilling, engineering and subsea services. As a result, large-scale contracts have been awarded in the past twelve months to support oil and gas exploration activities across the continent. The Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum – returning to Paris for its second edition in May 2024 – will present an interactive opportunity for service companies to access African upstream projects and forge decisive partnerships. Below are the top five service contracts by value awarded to European companies in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

Saipem, Ivory Coast: $400 million

Last March, Italian multinational Saipem was awarded a $400-million contract for Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines, as part of the Baleine Phase 2 Project, operated by Eni and Petroci offshore Ivory Coast. The contract involves the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of approximately 20 km of rigid lines, 10 km of flexible risers and jumpers, and 15 km of umbilicals. Saipem’s modern vessels, including the Deep Value Driller, will conduct the installation works in 2024. The contract follows Saipem’s contributions to Baleine Phase 1, which utilized the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels for drilling activities and fast-track mode contracts.

TechnipFMC, Angola: $75-250 million

French service company TechnipFMC secured a significant contract last February for the Girassol Life Extension Project, led by TotalEnergies and its Block 17 partners. The development marks the first subsea life extension project in the region. Under the contract, TechnipFMC will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and supply of flexible pipes and connectors for the offshore Girassol field. The flexible pipes will extend the life of the field by bypassing rigid pipe bundles previously installed in 2001.

TechnipFMC, Angola: $75-250 million

TechnipFMC bagged a second Angola contract last June with Azule Energy for subsea production systems in the Block 18 infills development offshore. This marks TechnipFMC’s first subsea production systems contract with Azule Energy, following a previous announcement for a flexible pipe supply contract. The project involves reconfiguring the existing field layout to accommodate new equipment supporting Azule’s production increase plan. TechnipFMC will provide subsea trees, a manifold, subsea distribution equipment, topside controls, jumpers, flowlines and umbilicals.

Saipem, Congo-Brazzaville: $100 million

Last October, Saipem secured a $100-million contract with Eni Congo for the conversion of the Scarabeo 5 semi-submersible drilling unit into a floating production unit (FPU), as part of the Congo LNG Project. The FPU will function as a semi-submersible production platform, separating gas from liquids and boosting the gas to supply a nearby floating LNG unit. The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and commissioning of the FPU, with offshore installation off the coast of ROC scheduled for completion by Q4 2025. The Congo LNG Project will have an LNG production capacity of three million tons per year.

Petrofac, Ivory Coast: Multi-million-dollar contract

International energy services company, Petrofac, secured a multi-million-dollar integrated services contract last July with CNR International for the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien offshore Ivory Coast. The three-year deal involves Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business delivering integrated services for the FPSO, which was sold by BW Offshore to CNR last June for $20 million. Approximately 110 personnel, both on- and offshore, will transition from BW Offshore to Petrofac as part of the agreement. The move enhances Petrofac’s presence in Africa, aligning with its expanding portfolio of service contracts across the continent.

Discover more partnership opportunities between European service providers and African upstream projects at the Invest in African Energy forum. Returning to Paris on May 14–15, 2024 for its second edition, IAE serves as the exclusive platform for facilitating cooperation and dialogue between European investors and Africa’s leading energy hotspots. Organized by Energy Capital&Power with support from the African Energy Chamber, the event provides delegates with two days to engage with industry leaders, policymakers and project developers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.