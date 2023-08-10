Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has strongly criticized the Minority caucus in Parliament for their intention to stage a protest at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) premises.

The Minority caucus, along with the broader NDC, has issued a three-week ultimatum to Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of BoG, and his deputies, demanding their voluntary resignation.

Failure to comply would lead to the Minority marching to the Central Bank’s headquarters to forcibly remove them.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, however, deems these actions as hypocritical and lacking in substance.

He questions the authority of the Minority to make appointments or dismissals and points out that the appointment of the Bank of Ghana’s governor does not fall within their purview.

He also criticizes the notion of picketing at the bank while continuing to receive salaries from it, likening it to childish behavior.

“All this picketing will achieve nothing. We should learn from history and not be misled by rash decisions. Engaging in protests and making statements about causing upheaval will not grant you real power,” he remarked during an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

Allotey Jacobs further highlights the inconsistency of the MPs, citing their lack of participation in the “Fix the Country” demonstration despite receiving various financial benefits. He characterizes their actions as lazy and unproductive.

The Central Bank reportedly incurred losses of more than 60 billion cedis in 2022, according to a financial statement.

In response to the claims made by the opposition party NDC, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted assertions of insolvency or bankruptcy. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority leader, stated that the bank exhibited negative equity exceeding GHS55.1 billion, implying insolvency.

However, the Central Bank countered these claims, asserting that its financial outcomes have limited impact on its operational status, given its non-commercial nature.

