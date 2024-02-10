Brennan Johnson scored deep into additional time to deliver a come-from-behind Premier League victory for Tottenham against Brighton.

Brighton’s Pascal Gross opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Danny Welbeck had been fouled by Micky Van de Ven, sending goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way.

Tottenham responded well to falling behind, creating a raft of chances, but Jason Steele made several good saves to deny the in-form Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski, while James Maddison curled narrowly wide.

The momentum remained firmly in Spurs’ favour when the second half got under way with Rodrigo Bentancur, Maddison and Timo Werner attempting efforts at goal as the majority of the action took place deep in Brighton territory.

They continued to probe and that pressure eventually told when Sarr latched on to a lovely through ball from Kulusevski before finishing at the second attempt after his initial shot was deflected on to the post.

Captain Son Heung-min was introduced after the equaliser, making his first appearance of 2024 for Spurs after returning from duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup, and the forward had a major hand in the winning goal as he laid the ball across goal for Johnson to convert.

The win moves Tottenham up to fourth – one point clear of Aston Villa, who host Manchester United on Sunday – while Brighton stay eighth.