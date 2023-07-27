Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has reacted to the reports suggesting that the Ghana government plans to bid to host the 2038 FIFA World Cup.

Multiple reports emerged that the country is planning to host the world’s biggest football tournament.

Speaking to Asempa FM on ‘Eko Sii Sen’ on Wednesday, the sector Minister said the country does not have the means to host the Mundial at the moment.

He, however, believes if a time comes when the country has the finances to host the rest of the world, the government will consider bidding for the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup tournament.

“We are not yet ready to host the World Cup. If in the future we have the means including funding then we will consider it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana has received $9 million from FIFA for participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, the government is now being engaged to decide what the money will be used for.

“We are entitled to 9 million dollars per the stage we got to. We are now working on approval from the President to see what we will use the money for,” Mustapha Ussif said.

